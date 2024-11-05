US judge declines blocking Musk’s election giveaway

(MENAFN) A judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that Elon Musk’s controversial $1 million daily giveaway to voters in swing states can continue until the November 5 election, despite a challenge from Philadelphia’s District Attorney who accused the billionaire of running an "illegal lottery."



On October 19, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), announced his plan to give away $1 million each day to a registered voter in key battleground states who signs a petition supporting “free speech and the right to bear arms.” The giveaway, which Musk promised would run until Election Day, was launched with the first check presented at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, drawing widespread attention to his political action committee, America PAC.



However, the initiative quickly drew criticism from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, who filed a civil lawsuit seeking to halt the program. The lawsuit claimed that the giveaway constituted an illegal lottery under Pennsylvania law, accusing Musk and America PAC of enticing voters to disclose personal information and make a political pledge in exchange for the chance to win $1 million.



The lawsuit argued that Musk's scheme amounted to a form of coercion, with voters in swing states being encouraged to submit their personal details as part of a political agenda. Krasner’s office contended that the program was deceptive and exploitative, particularly since it was tied to a political petition, leaving voters with the impression that their participation in the giveaway could influence election outcomes.



Despite the legal challenge, Musk’s legal team, represented by America PAC attorney Chris Gober, argued that the giveaway was not a lottery. Gober asserted that the program was structured as a voluntary political action initiative, not a game of chance. He stated that there was no prize per se, as winners were required to fulfill contractual obligations, including serving as spokespersons for the PAC. "There is no prize to be won; instead, recipients must fulfill contractual obligations," Gober said during a court hearing.

