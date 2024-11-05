Avanos Medical Launches New CORGRIP® SR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Advancement to reduce dislodgement in feeding tube retention systems

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, (NYSE: AVNS ) today announced the launch of its newly designed CORGRIP SR Nasogastric/Nasointestinal Tube Retention System, further expanding its comprehensive Enteral Feeding portfolio.

The new CORGRIP SR system, featuring a monofilament thread, is a nasal bridle solution designed to offer numerous advantages over tape.

CORGRIP SR is designed to reduce the risk of dislodgement and the complications associated with replacement of nasal tubes.

CORGRIP SR also enhances visibility and flexibility. The product includes several new features, such as a yellow tipped retrieval catheter with a hollow tip, color-coded clips, printed centimeter markings and a unique orange opening tool.

"Research shows that 40%-63% of feeding tubes secured with tape become inadvertently dislodged," says Kerr Holbrook, chief commercial officer. "Using a bridle to secure feeding tubes significantly reduces the incidence of accidental tube removal and improves overall tube survival rates."

