Thousands Of Volunteers In Spain Flock To Aid Flood-Hit Areas
11/5/2024 7:08:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MADRID, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Thousands of volunteers from different Spanish cities flocked to extend a helping hand to flood-affected areas. The deadly flashfloods hit the country last Tuesday destroying homes and afflicting thousands of people, especially in Valencia.
The volunteers headed to distressed areas to aid in search and rescue missions, remove rubble, clean homes and neighborhoods as well as distribute water and foodstuff in attempt to ease suffering and regain normal life as promptly as possible. (end)
