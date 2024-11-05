Turkey plots ‘foreign agents’ regulation

(MENAFN) Turkey is moving forward with a controversial new piece of legislation aimed at curbing foreign influence in the country, which critics fear could be used to suppress dissent and restrict freedom of expression. The proposed "foreign influence" law, which is set to be introduced in Turkey’s parliament, would criminalize activities deemed to be aligned with the interests of foreign or organizations, carrying penalties of up to seven years in prison. This move has drawn comparisons to similar laws in countries like the United States, Russia, and former Soviet republics, but it is also raising alarm among journalists, opposition politicians, and human rights groups.



According to a draft of the bill seen by Bloomberg, the law would target individuals or entities engaged in activities that are deemed to “undermine” Turkey's security or political interests by acting on the strategic instructions of foreign powers. While Turkish authorities, including Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc, have attempted to reassure the public that the law is intended to address espionage and foreign interference, the vague language of the bill has raised concerns that it could be exploited to crack down on journalists, opposition parties, and civil society groups.



Opposition leaders have been quick to voice their concerns, with Inan Akgun Alp, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), calling the law “authoritarian” and describing its definitions as “vague.” Alp warned that it could usher in a more repressive political environment, making it easier for the government to target political opponents and suppress critical voices. The proposed law has drawn parallels to similar legislation passed by other governments, such as Russia’s 2012 foreign agents law, which Western-backed NGOs and opposition groups have criticized as a tool for curbing political freedoms.



One of the main points of contention is the broad wording of the bill, which could potentially be used to punish not only espionage but also a wide range of activities, including journalistic and advocacy work. The law would criminalize any activity “against the security or internal or external political interests of the state,” if such actions are aligned with the interests or directives of foreign states or organizations. This could potentially criminalize activities as simple as reporting on government policies or conducting research that is critical of the government, raising fears that it could be used to silence critical media outlets and civil society groups.

