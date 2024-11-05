EU braces for probable Trump win

(MENAFN) As the possibility of a second term for former US President Donald looms on the horizon, European Union leaders are bracing for the implications of his return to power. According to a report in the *Washington Post*, EU officials have been quietly preparing for the prospect of Trump's re-election, working behind the scenes to bolster their and security independence from the United States. The European bloc has learned some valuable lessons from Trump’s first presidency, and policymakers are now focused on decreasing reliance on Washington, regardless of the outcome of the 2024 US election.



Speaking with over a dozen European politicians, diplomats, and experts, the *Washington Post* reveals that the EU is making strides toward greater autonomy in matters of security, defense, and foreign policy. Despite this increased confidence, European leaders are not underestimating the potential disruption that another Trump presidency could bring. Contingency plans have been put in place to ensure that the EU remains secure and stable in the event that Trump, or a similar-minded Republican, takes the White House once again.



One key area of concern for the EU is the future of its relationship with NATO, the transatlantic military alliance that has traditionally served as a cornerstone of European security. During his first term, Trump repeatedly criticized NATO and pressured European allies to increase their defense spending, even threatening to withdraw the US from the alliance entirely. This "America first" approach left many European leaders anxious about the reliability of the US as a security partner. Although Trump’s stance was seen as an anomaly by some, EU officials are preparing for the possibility that such attitudes could persist, regardless of who is in the Oval Office.



German Defense Ministry spokesperson Michael Stempfle emphasized the EU's need to adapt to the evolving geopolitical landscape, acknowledging that, regardless of the US election outcome, the focus of American foreign policy will increasingly shift toward the Indo-Pacific region. As a result, European nations will have to take on more responsibility for their own security. "We're not sitting here like a rabbit caught in headlights," Stempfle told the *Washington Post*. "The focus of US attention in the future will be on the Indo-Pacific, and Europeans will have to do even more for their security."

