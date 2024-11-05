Philippine Troops Kill Two Suspected Rebels In Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Nov 5 (IANS) Philippine killed two suspected rebels during a clash in Philippines on Tuesday morning, the military said.

The military said the clash broke out in Northern Samar province and lasted several minutes before the New People's (NPA) retreated, leaving behind their two dead members.

No soldier was killed or wounded in the clash, Xinhua news agency reported.

NPA rebels have been fighting government troops since 1969.

Military data showed that the NPA's personnel strength has declined since its peak of around 25,000 armed members in the 1980s.

Despite its dwindling fighters, the NPA continues to launch small-scale attacks in the countryside.