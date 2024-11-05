J&K: Terrorist Associate Arrested With Pistol In Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) A associate was arrested on Tuesday with a pistol by in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Officials said that during a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) at Bongam Chogul in the jurisdiction of Handwara police station in Kupwara district, police, 22 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 battalion CRPF, apprehended one terrorist associate, namely Ashiq Hussain Wani, and recovered one pistol along with one magazine and seven live rounds.

On November 3 a dozen civilians were when terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in the busy Sunday market.

The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road.

The place where the grenade exploded is thronged by shoppers on Sundays because the Sunday market (Hawkers selling warm clothes, blankets, jackets, utensils, crockery, shoe ware etc) operates in the area as shops remain closed otherwise.

On November 2, a Pakistani top commander of Let, Usman Bhai alias Chota Waleed was killed and four security men injured in a fierce gunfight in the old city's Khanyar area of Srinagar.

Last month, terrorists killed six non-local workers and a local doctor when they attacked the workers' camp in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

On October 25, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two civilian porters in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district.

On November 1, terrorists fired at two non-locals in Mazhama village of Magam area in Budgam district.

Former Chief Minister and NC President Farooq Abdullah has alleged that these attacks are being carried out to destabilise the political government headed by Omar Abdullah. He has demanded an independent probe to find out which agency is responsible for these attacks.

Notwithstanding Farooq's allegations, the intelligence agencies believe that the handlers of terrorism from across the border have been frustrated by peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K.

“These handlers of terrorism are giving their last push to disturb peace and tranquillity in J&K,” said a top intelligence officer, not wanting to be named.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has said that each drop of innocent blood spilt by the terrorist would be avenged.