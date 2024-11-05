Date
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the“Company”)
5 November 2024
Director Declaration
In accordance with the financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Adiba Ighodaro, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non executive director of Polar Capital technology Trust plc, effective from 3 December 2024.
