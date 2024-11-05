عربي


11/5/2024 6:31:16 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the“Company”)

5 November 2024

Director Declaration

In accordance with the financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Adiba Ighodaro, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non executive director of Polar Capital technology Trust plc, effective from 3 December 2024.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:
Catherine Armstrong,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850


