Indian Prime Minister Condemns Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Indian Prime Narendra Modi condemned an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada on Monday, blaming separatist Sikh activists for the incident. Canadian reported that three individuals were arrested in connection with the attack.

The incident occurred amid rising tensions between India and Canada, which have recently strained relations between the two nations.

Social videos showed waving yellow Khalistan flags, a symbol of Sikh separatism, outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario, intensifying the situation.

The protest took place as Indian diplomats prepared for Diwali celebrations in the area, leading to sporadic clashes between supporters of both sides.

Canadian police announced that three people were arrested following the clashes, facing charges that include assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

After the incident, both groups involved accused each other of inciting violence, further fueling the controversy surrounding the protest.

Prime Minister Modi called the violence“cowardly,” suggesting it was an attempt to intimidate Indian consular staff, and declared that such actions would not weaken India's resolve.

India's Ministry of External Affairs voiced concerns about the safety of Indian citizens and diplomats in Canada, citing the need for enhanced security.

The recent clashes highlight the fragility of Indo-Canadian relations, with both nations needing to address diplomatic challenges carefully to avoid further escalation.

As tensions persist, there are growing concerns about the safety and well-being of diaspora communities in both countries, who could be affected by the ongoing diplomatic and social conflicts.

