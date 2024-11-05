Edaa Hosts Network Forum For Middle East Region Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Edaa will host the Forum for the Middle East region Tuesday and Wednesday. This event will be held for the first time in Qatar, with the attendance of a wide range of decision-makers and experts in asset management, banking, and services to discuss the future of the system in the region.

Assistant Governor for Financial Instruments and Payment Systems at Qatar Central and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Edaa Ahmed bin Khaled Al-Thani said that Edaa was honored to host the Network Forum for the Middle East in Doha, reflecting the State of Qatars growing status as a financial hub and our commitment to developing financial markets in the region.

He added that this gathering will enhance collaboration and stimulate innovative ideas that will propel our markets forward.

Managing Director of the Network Forum Andrew Barman said that the forum was delighted to bring the regional discussions to Qatar this year, supported by Edaa, which provides an excellent learning and networking experience in Doha.

The forum sessions over the two days will discuss a range of key issues, including enhancing market access for international investors in the Gulf region, accelerating settlement cycles, new innovations in depository and settlement centers, redefining environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, and the impact of artificial intelligence on financial markets.

Other topics will cover digital assets, artificial intelligence, and various types of financial derivatives.