Karnal Set For Four Days Of Prayers, Revelry As Chhath Puja Begins With 'Nahay Khay'

(MENAFN- IANS) Karnal, Nov 5 (IANS) The Chhath Puja began with fervour in Karnal, Haryana on Tuesday, with devotees across the city gearing up for the four-day-long celebrations in honour of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God.

As the first day of the festival, known as 'Nahay Khay,' unfolded, preparations for the festival were in full swing at the local ghats, with women performing prayers and rituals at the banks of the Western Yamuna Canal.

The day marked the beginning of a series of sacred rites, with fasting, worship, and traditional preparations continuing throughout the festival.

Devotees, especially women, had gathered at the ghats early in the morning to perform rituals.

The 'Nahay Khay' ceremony involves taking a ceremonial bath in the river, followed by a simple meal prepared with utmost cleanliness as an offering to Chhathi Maiya. It is a ritual that signifies the purification of body and soul before the days of fasting and worship.

Local ghats along the Western Yamuna Canal, traditionally a focal point for Chhath Puja celebrations, have been meticulously cleaned and decorated to welcome the large number of devotees expected to gather over the next few days. Women dressed in bright traditional attire offered prayers at the water's edge, their voices blending with hymns as they invoked the blessings of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for health, prosperity, and the fulfilment of their wishes.

"As we observe the first day of this auspicious festival, we are reminded of the deep devotion that this festival represents," said Rajiv Tiwari, the priest at Surya Mandir in Karnal.

"Today marks 'Nahay Khay,' and we begin with prayers and purification. The evening Arghya, or 'Saanjhi Arghya,' will be offered tonight on Shasthi Tithi, and the morning Arghya, 'Usha Arghya,' will be offered on Saptami Tithi. The festival will conclude with these offerings, marking the fulfilment of vows and prayers," he said.

The priest also emphasised the significance of the 36-hour waterless fast that many devotees observe during the festival, underscoring the discipline and devotion that is central to the celebrations.

As the day progresses, devotees will begin preparing traditional dishes at home, following strict cleanliness and purity guidelines, which will be later offered as 'prasad' during the rituals.

"This festival is an expression of our unwavering faith, and we believe that Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God will fulfill all our wishes," said one of the devotees, who was preparing offerings for the evening prayers.

The festival's grand scale has also prompted authorities to ensure that safety and traffic management measures are in place. With thousands of devotees expected to flock to the ghats for the evening and morning rituals, divers will be stationed along the canal for safety, and police personnel will be deployed to manage the crowds and ensure smooth traffic flow.

"We are fully prepared to handle the influx of devotees during the Chhath celebrations. The ghats have been cleaned, and we are working closely with local authorities to ensure that everything runs smoothly," said the priest, Rajiv Tiwari.

"I request everyone to come and celebrate this festival with peace and devotion."

The police administration has also ramped up security measures at the ghats and along major routes leading to the Western Yamuna Canal, where most of the rituals will be performed. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and follow traffic guidelines to avoid any disruptions.

Chhath Puja is a festival that brings the community together, with people from all walks of life taking part in the celebrations. It is a time for both spiritual reflection and community bonding, and in Karnal, the vibrant celebrations are expected to continue for the next few days with great zeal and devotion.