Schaeffler stays on track in year of transition 2024

Revenue for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 1.0

percent at constant currency to 12,233

million euros (prior year: 12,270

million euros)

EBIT before special items for the reporting period at 713

million euros (prior year: 964

million), EBIT margin at 5.8

percent (prior year: 7.9

percent)

Automotive Technologies generates order intake of 4.4 billion euros in

E-Mobility, Vehicle Lifetime Solutions continues to grow at profitable double-digit rates, Bearings & Industrial Solutions revenue decreases

Strong free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A

activities for the third quarter of 2024; about 97 million euros (prior year: 211 million euros) achieved for reporting period Group-level outlook for 2024 confirmed; Vitesco consolidated starting October

1,

2024 Herzogenaurach | November 5, 2024 | Schaeffler

AG published its results for the first nine months of 2024 today. Revenue for the reporting period was 12,233

million euros (prior

year: 12,270

million euros). The slight constant-currency increase in revenue by 1.0

percent compared to prior year resulted primarily from volume growth at the Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division. Automotive Technologies division revenue was slightly ahead of the prior year, while the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division reported a decrease in revenue. The group's revenue for the third quarter declined by 1.1

percent at constant currency to 3,957

million euros (prior year: 4,062

million euros). At the Automotive Technologies division, revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was 0.2

percent above prior year at constant currency, mainly due to increases at the E-Mobility business division (BD) in the Europe and Americas regions. Revenue at the Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division rose by 16.1

percent at constant currency primarily as a result of the considerable growth in Independent Aftermarket business in the same regions. In contrast, the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division reported a 4.2

percent constant-currency decrease in revenue mainly due to the impact of volumes at the Industrial Automation sector cluster in the Europe region as well as the impact of sales prices at the Wind sector cluster in the Greater China region. While the Europe (0.5

percent), Americas (5.2

percent), and Asia/Pacific (2.0

percent) regions reported constant-currency revenue growth for the first nine months of the year, Greater China region revenue fell 3.3

percent short of the prior year figure at constant currency. The Schaeffler Group generated 713

million euros (prior year: 964

million euros) in EBIT before special items in the first nine months of 2024, representing an EBIT margin before special items of 5.8

percent (prior year: 7.9

percent). “The Schaeffler Group has stood its ground well in the first nine months of 2024, maintaining the prior year's revenue level in challenging times. The Automotive Technologies division has reached 4.4 billion euros in E-Mobility order intake, and the Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division has even further exceeded its outstanding results for the prior year period, partly offsetting the decline in revenue and earnings at Bearings & Industrial Solutions. Given the challenging environment, the earnings for the third quarter of 2024 are acceptable. All the more so since we have completed the acquisition of Vitesco on schedule effective October 1st,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler

AG.

Key financials of the Schaeffler Group



1st nine months









3rd quarter



in €

millions

2024

2023

Change in %

2024

2023

Change in % Revenue

12,233

12,270

-0.3

3,957

4,062

-2.6 . at constant currency









1.0









-1.1 EBIT before special items 1

713

964

-26.1

187

340

-44.9 . in % of revenue

5.8

7.9

-

4.7

8.4

- Free cash flow 2

97

211

-

188

182

-





























09/30/2024

12/31/2023

Change in %











Shareholders' equity 3

3,702

3,913

-5.4











Net financial debt

4,812

3,189

50.9











Net financial debt to EBITDA ratio 4

before special items 1 LTM

2.5

1.5















Employees

82,0745

83,362

-1.5











1 Please refer to the interim statement 9M 2024, pp. 10 et seq., for the definition of special items. 2 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities.

3 Including non-controlling interests.

4 Net financial debt to EBITDA ratio before special items (LTM).

5 The headcount determined as at the end of the reporting period was reduced by 1,591 permanent employees who were

impacted by temporary closures and were therefore not included in the count.





















Automotive Technologies – E-Mobility with double-digit growth

The Automotive Technologies division generated 5,212

million euros in revenue for the reporting period (prior year: 5,256

million euros). Revenue for the first nine months was 0.2

percent ahead of the prior year level at constant currency. The division outperformed the decreased global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (down 1.6

percent) by 1.8

percentage points. [1] E-Mobility BD revenue grew in all regions. Higher volumes were reported especially in the Europe and Americas regions which generated double-digit growth rates despite delays in the ramp-up of the electric mobility market. The E-Mobility BD generated total constant-currency revenue growth of 10.7

percent during the reporting period. Schaeffler's order intake amounted to 4.4 billion euros, considerably exceeding in the first nine months the range of 2 to 3 billion euros targeted for the full year. Revenue for the Engine & Transmission Systems and Chassis Systems BDs for the first nine months was 2.2

percent and 2.0

percent below the prior year at constant currency. The division generated EBIT before special items of 200

million euros in the first nine months of 2024 (prior year: 283

million euros). The EBIT margin before special items amounted to 3.8

percent (prior year: 5.4

percent). The decline in EBIT margin before special items was partly attributable to higher costs of research & development, in part due to customer projects, as well as of sales and administration.



[1] Includes content supplied by S&P Global Mobility© [IHS Markit Light Vehicle Production Forecast (Base), October 2024]. All rights reserved.



Vehicle Lifetime Solutions – Strong profitable growth

The Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division generated 1,953

million euros (prior year: 1,710

million euros) in revenue for the reporting period, representing 16.1

percent in additional revenue at constant currency compared to the prior year period. The considerable constant-currency growth in revenue in the first nine months of 2024 was primarily attributable to a favorable impact of volumes. The prior year's adjustments to sales prices continued to have an additional slightly favorable impact on the revenue trend. The Europe region – the region generating the highest revenue – grew its revenue by 13.7

percent at constant currency during the reporting period. The Americas region reported a 19.4

percent constant-currency increase in revenue primarily driven by the considerable growth of the Independent Aftermarket business. Greater China region revenue was up 28.1

percent at constant currency during the same period, mainly due to growth in the e-commerce business. Revenue in the Asia/Pacific region for the first nine months was 17.5

percent ahead of the prior year level at constant currency. The division's EBIT before special items for the first nine months amounted to 333

million euros (prior year: 263

million euros), representing a 26.5

percent increase and an EBIT margin before special items of 17.1

percent (prior year: 15.4

percent). The higher EBIT margin before special items was partly the result of a favorable impact of sales prices. Bearings & Industrial Solutions – revenue decrease driven by volumes and prices

The Bearings & Industrial Solutions division reported 4,976

million euros in revenue for the reporting period (prior year: 5,270

million euros). The constant-currency 4.2

percent decrease in revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was primarily attributable to the impact of volumes in the Europe region and sales prices in the Greater China region. The division has already initiated measures in recent months in order to adapt production capacity to this trend. Along with a reduction of flexitime accounts in the affected areas and reduced weekly working hours, the division has also put in place additional measures to promote sales. In the Europe region, revenue fell 8.5

percent at constant currency. This change was mainly marked by the market-driven decline in revenue in the Industrial Automation sector cluster. While Americas region revenue for the first nine months was up 3.1

percent at constant currency, the Greater China

region experienced a constant-currency decline in revenue of 5.8

percent. The weak market environment and the local competitive situation, especially in the Wind sector cluster, weighed on the revenue trend. Revenue in the Asia/Pacific region rose by 1.0

percent at constant currency during the reporting period, mainly due to the favorable trend at the Wind and Two Wheelers sector clusters. The Bearings & Industrial Solutions division generated 257

million euros in EBIT before special items for the first nine months of the year (prior year: 428

million euros), representing an EBIT margin before special items of 5.2

percent (prior year: 8.1

percent). This decline was mainly attributable to the impact of volumes and sales prices.



Key financials by division



1st nine months









3rd quarter



in €

millions

2024

20231

Change in %

2024

2023

Change in % Automotive Technologies























Revenue

5,212

5,256

-0.8

1,678

1,748

-4.0 . at constant currency









0.2









-2.5 EBIT before special items 2

200

283

-29.4

39

107

-63.8 . in % of revenue

3.8

5.4

-

2.3

6.1

-

Vehicle Lifetime Solutions























Revenue

1,953

1,710

14.2

644

581

10.8 . at constant currency









16.1









13.2 EBIT before special items 2

333

263

26.5

106

101

4.8 . in % of revenue

17.1

15.4

-

16.4

17.3

-

Bearings & Industrial Solutions























Revenue

4,976

5,270

-5.6

1,609

1,714

-6.1 . at constant currency









-4.2









-5.0 EBIT before special items 2

257

428

-39.9

73

138

-47.4 . in % of revenue

5.2

8.1

-

4.5

8.0

-

1 Prior-year information presented based on

2024 segment structure.

2 Please refer to the interim statement 9M 2024, pp. 10 et seq., for the definition of special items.

Free cash flow – strong third quarter 2024 with 188 million euros

Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to 188

million euros, in line with the prior year level (prior

year: 182

million euros). The resulting free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A

activities for the reporting period is 97

million euros (prior year: 211

million euros). The decrease was partly due to cash outflows for integration activities and interest payments for the financing transactions related to the merger. Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (capex) for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to 227

million euros (prior year: 247

million euros), representing a capex ratio of 5.7

percent (prior year: 6.1

percent). The Schaeffler Group's net financial debt amounted to 4,812

million euros as at September

30, 2024 (December

31, 2023: 3,189

million euros). The net financial debt to EBITDA ratio before special items increased to 2.5 as at the same date (December

31, 2023: 1.5). “The Schaeffler Group has generated solid earnings in the first nine months of 2024 while successfully executing the merger with Vitesco. This demonstrates our focus on the operating business, which forms the financial basis for the successful integration and for realizing the potential synergies from the merger,” said Claus Bauer, CFO of the Schaeffler Group. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 250

million euros (prior

year: 416

million euros) in the first nine months of 2024. Earnings per common non-voting share amounted to 0.38

euros (prior year: 0.63

euros). The Schaeffler Group had a workforce of 82,074

employees worldwide as at September

30, 2024 (December

31, 2023: 83,362). Guidance for 2024 confirmed – acquisition of Vitesco successfully completed

The Schaeffler Group continues to anticipate considerable constant-currency revenue growth in 2024. In addition, the company expects to generate an EBIT margin before special items of 5 to 8

percent in 2024. The Schaeffler Group continues to anticipate free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of 200 to 300

million euros for 2024. The merger of Vitesco into Schaeffler became effective when the transaction was entered in Schaeffler AG's commercial register on October 1, 2024. Schaeffler's voting common shares have been listed on the stock exchange since October 2, 2024. Trading in Vitesco shares and in the previously exchange-traded common non-voting shares of Schaeffler AG has ceased. Thus, Schaeffler has successfully completed the business combination announced on October 9, 2023, and standardized its class of shares as at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024. The Schaeffler Group will operate under the uniform corporate brand“Schaeffler” going forward. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, stated:“The successful merger of Vitesco into Schaeffler AG and the standardization of the class of shares mark the successful completion of this complex three-step transaction. We are now looking forward with confidence to the upcoming integration and the opportunities arising from the merger. As of October 1st 2024, we have come one step closer to our strategic objective of forming the leading Motion Technology Company.”

You can find press photos of the Board of Managing Directors here:

