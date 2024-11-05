US raises significant concerns regarding rising incidents of settler violence in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) The United States has raised significant concerns regarding the rising incidents of settler violence in the occupied West Bank, urging the Israeli to take immediate and effective action to curb such violence and prevent further harm to Palestinian communities. The U.S. State Department's strong statement, issued on Monday, highlighted the urgency of addressing the growing wave of extremist actions by Israeli settlers in the region, which have been escalating in recent months.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned a series of recent attacks, including the burning of around 20 vehicles in al-Bireh, a Palestinian town near Ramallah. These acts of destruction are part of a troubling trend of increased settler violence in the West Bank, which has raised alarms among human rights organizations and the international community. Settler aggression, including the targeting of Palestinian homes and the killing of livestock, has become more frequent, adding to the already volatile and tense atmosphere in the region.



In his statement, Miller outlined the broader scope of settler violence, citing disturbing reports of attacks on Palestinian property, obstructed agricultural practices, and destruction of vital resources such as olive groves. These actions, he noted, not only violate international law but also significantly exacerbate the ongoing tensions between Israeli and Palestinian communities, undermining any efforts toward de-escalation and peace.



"It is absolutely critical that the Israeli government take immediate steps to stop extremist settler violence and ensure that all communities in the West Bank, both Israeli and Palestinian, are protected," Miller stated, emphasizing that Israel must adhere to its international obligations to safeguard civilian lives. He called for Israel to adopt a more proactive and preventative approach to ending violence, including taking effective measures to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.



The U.S. spokesperson further stressed the importance of Israel’s responsibility to de-escalate the situation and prevent further bloodshed by enforcing the rule of law impartially. He pointed out that all individuals, regardless of their identity or background, must be held equally accountable for violence, whether they are Israeli settlers or Palestinian residents. The message underscored the need for the Israeli government to address the root causes of settler violence and take firm action against those who perpetuate it.

