Almarai, The World's Largest Vertically-Integrated Dairy Company, Embarks On Digital Transformation Journey With Google Cloud

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almarai, the world's largest vertically-integrated dairy company and the world's fourth most valuable dairy brand in 2024, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation initiatives. This collaboration aims to empower Almarai to enhance operational efficiency, drive growth, and deliver exceptional customer experiences in an increasingly competitive market.

As the Middle East's population grows and consumer demands evolve, Almarai recognizes the need to leverage digital technologies to optimize its operations and continue to offer world-class products and customer experiences. By migrating its critical systems to Google Cloud, Almarai gains access to a scalable, flexible, and cost-effective platform that will enable it to innovate faster and meet the challenges of a dynamic marketplace.

"At Almarai, we are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers," said Danko Maras, Chief Financial Officer. "Our partnership with Google Cloud is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our pursuit of excellence. We are confident that this collaboration will empower us to unlock new opportunities, drive growth, and enhance our customer experience."

Almarai's digital transformation journey involves two key initiatives: migrating its SAP workloads to Google Cloud with SAP RISE, and moving its sales application to the cloud. These strategic moves empower Almarai to meet increasing global demands and leverage the full benefits of cloud computing, including:



Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Google Cloud's robust, secure, and reliable infrastructure ensures Almarai can operate with confidence and achieve peak performance.

Accelerated Innovation: The platform facilitates the rapid development and deployment of new applications and services, enabling Almarai to respond to evolving market needs swiftly and effectively.

Scalability and Growth: Google Cloud's inherent scalability allows Almarai to accommodate ambitious growth, optimize resource allocation, and seamlessly support future expansion.

Seamless Integration: Almarai can seamlessly integrate Google Cloud services with existing systems and those of other cloud providers. This interoperability unlocks valuable insights and streamlines key processes by connecting with powerful analytics and automation tools. Data Sovereignty: By hosting data in Saudi Arabia with Google Cloud, Almarai ensures compliance with local regulations while maintaining complete control and ownership of its data. This commitment to data sovereignty aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, underscoring Almarai's dedication to national priorities and its role in the Kingdom's digital transformation.

"We are happy to partner with Google Cloud on our digital transformation journey," said Dr. Faisal Alnasser, CIO of Almarai. "Almarai's global aspirations demand agile technologies and superior customer experiences in order to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving FMCG industry. Google Cloud's world-class infrastructure and advanced technologies will provide us with the foundation we need to achieve our strategic objectives and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"Almarai is a true innovator in the food and beverage industry, and we are proud to support its digital transformation journey," said Bader Almadi, Country Manager for Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia. "By leveraging the power of Google Cloud's infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, Almarai is not only enhancing its operational efficiency but also setting a new standard for customer experience in the region. As one of the world's most valuable dairy brands, Almarai's commitment to digital transformation is an inspiration to businesses across the Middle East."

Founded in 1977, Almarai Company is the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the region's largest food and beverage manufacturing and distribution company. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Almarai Company is ranked as the number one FMCG Brand in the MENA region and is market leader in all its categories across the GCC.

With more than 45 years of sustainable growth, Almarai Company continues to provide nutritious and healthy products to consumers of all ages with its growth stemming from its bedrock principle, "Quality you can trust".

In addition to its high-quality dairy products, Almarai Company has diversified its product portfolio to include juices & beverages, bakery, poultry, infant formula, dates, fish, and seafood products under 21 brands, including: Almarai, L'usine, 7DAYS, ALYOUM, Nuralac, Farm's Select, One Bean, Almarai Refresh, Almira, Seama, Almara Pro, Premier Chef, and Almarai will soon launch its new brand in the red meat sector, to enhance and support food security in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. In 2023, Almarai Company reported net income of SAR 2.05 billion on sales of SAR 19.575 billion.

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

