Minister Of Education Inaugurates Exhibition Showcasing Art By Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi inaugurated the seventh edition of the Visual Arts Innovators yesterday.

Held in partnership with Msheireb Museums under the theme“Art Reflecting Change Towards Sustainability.” The event was attended by several leaders, officials from Msheireb Museums, visual artists, and individuals interested in art and the environment.

The Minister listened to detailed presentations from participating students and teachers at the exhibition hosted at Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb. The exhibition features contributions from public, international, and private schools across primary, preparatory, and secondary levels and includes 450 artworks created by students, teachers, and visual arts supervisors.

She praised the students' artistic work and creativity, highlighting their strong awareness and commitment to environmental and sustainability issues.

On this occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, Maha Al Ruwaili, stated:“We are proud of the role the Visual Arts Innovators Exhibition plays in showcasing the talents of students and teachers.” She added that this exhibition reflects the Ministry's vision of promoting art as an effective tool to enhance community awareness, especially regarding sustainability, a fundamental pillar of future development.

General Manager of Msheireb Museums, Abdulla Al Naama emphasised that hosting this exhibition aligns with Msheireb Museums' role as a leading platform for community dialogue, supporting research and creativity.

He added,“We are proud to host this unique exhibition at Bin Jelmood House, one of our heritage houses that embodies our distinctive narrative approach to museum curation through this partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.” He affirmed that museums continue their role of providing a platform for significant discussions and fostering constructive dialogue between generations on contemporary social issues.

Al Naama further noted that the exhibition reflects the museum's commitment to supporting research and creativity. The exhibited works and accompanying events will be documented as part of their ongoing research project on the role of cultural institutions in enhancing community dialogue and sustainable education.

The exhibition, supervised by the Visual Arts and Theater Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, aims to raise sustainability awareness through art, presenting creative works that highlight environmental and social issues. A special art symposium will also be held at the Ministry's theater on November 7. Throughout the exhibition, which will run until the 30th of this month, a series of specialised art training workshops will also take place, led by experts and researchers in the arts, education, and sustainability.