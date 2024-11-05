عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sheikha Moza Participates In Constitutional Amendment Referendum

Sheikha Moza Participates In Constitutional Amendment Referendum


11/5/2024 2:19:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, participated Tuesday in the referendum on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments, at the referendum venue in the Education City.

MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108851362


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search