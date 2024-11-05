Kuwait Acting PM Welcomes Yemen Interior Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud met visiting Yemeni Minister of Interior Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Haidan at Bayan Palace on Monday.

During the meeting, which was attended by Yemeni Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Safaa, the minister commended fraternal relations between Kuwait and Yemen and underlined mutual willingness to cement bilateral cooperation in all fields, mainly security, the of Interior said in a press release.

They also looked into a host of regional and international issues that concern both sides, according to the release. (end)

