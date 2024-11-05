In Photos: J&K UT Assembly's 1St Session

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The first-ever session of Legislative Assembly of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir began in Srinagar on Monday.

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly after PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para moved a in the House opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state.

The BJP MLAs protested the move, while ruling National criticised PDP MLA for bringing the resolution.

In his address without referring to Article 370 directly, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that his government will make all efforts for the restoration of Statehood and the constitutional guarantees to J&K.

Earlier the veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA from Charar-e-Sharief Abdul Rahim Rathar was elected the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

