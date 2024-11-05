Smart Dragon: Taiwan's New Unmanned Sub Breathes Fire At China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Taiwan's new unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), known as Huilong or the Smart Dragon, has come to light in new imagery showing expanded combat potential for the submarine type, including twin torpedo tubes, The War Zone reported .

The War Zone mentions that Smart Dragon, developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and (NCSIST) and Lungteh Shipbuilding , is currently a testbed for sonar and underwater mines, with trials beginning in 2020.

The report says that the 30-meter-long, 100-ton UUV, which lacks its propulsion system and is towed during trials, could influence future Taiwanese underwater warfare strategies, particularly in repelling a potential Chinese invasion.

While it notes that the Smart Dragon is primarily a test craft, its design suggests potential for operational roles, including deploying smaller UUVs for surveillance and strike operations.

In an August 2024 Taiwan News article , Taiwanese Navy Chief of Staff Chiu Chun-jung highlighted the potential military applications of the Smart Dragon, stating that unmanned aerial, surface and undersea vehicles are all force multipliers for future fighting capabilities.

Chiu said that the Taiwanese Navy keeps a careful eye on developments in networked warfare, ranging from striking capabilities to intelligence and surveillance.

Stacie Pettyjohn and other writers mention in a June 2024 report for the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) that Taiwan is bolstering its defensive posture against potential Chinese amphibious assaults through UUVs and other drones.

Pettyjohn and others say that these UUVs, armed with small torpedoes, could engage Chinese submarines and surface vessels attempting to cross the Taiwan Strait, targeting high-value troop transports and critical vessels.

They add that larger UUVs may lay underwater mines along likely landing zones, aiming to disrupt and channel Chinese forces while increasing their vulnerability to aerial and missile strikes.