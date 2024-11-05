Referendum A Milestone In Qatar's History: Al Sulaiti

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti stressed that the invitation extended by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to all citizens to participate in the on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent of the State of Qatar embodies the principle of enhancing popular participation in Qatar. He said this invitation also reflects the societal and national cohesion among the Qatari people of all spectrums, and indicates the insightful vision of the wise leadership in achieving the supreme interest of the country and the citizen.

The Minister of Transport added that the referendum represents an important milestone and an exceptional moment in the history of Qatar, adding that it reinforces the principles of national unity and equal citizenship, which are an integral part of the Qatari society.