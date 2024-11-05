Wednesday Promises Exciting Matchups In Srinagar Premier League
Date
11/5/2024 12:07:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC and Real Kashmir FC will both be in action on Wednesday at TRC Stadium. The two teams will play their respective league games of 2024 Srinagar Premier League on the day, District football Association Srinagar announced Monday.
Downtown will take on Jhelum FC in the first game of the day, which will kick off at 2:00 PM. The second game will see Real Kashmir (Reserves) take on Sports Council Football Academy. The contest will kick off at 4:30 PM, as per a DFA Srinagar schedule.
ADVERTISEMENT
In their previous game, Downtown Heroes defeated Northall United 5-0. Musharaf and Aaditya Mahajann scored two goals while Mehran Dar scored one.
ADVERTISEMENT
Real Kashmir could clash with the Heroes on Sunday, November 10.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Srinagar Premier League: J&K Police Beats Iqbal Sports 3-0
Srinagar Premier League: Real Kashmir Beats Northall 6-0
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN05112024000215011059ID1108851101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.