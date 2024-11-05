Wednesday Promises Exciting Matchups In Srinagar Premier League

Downtown will take on Jhelum FC in the first game of the day, which will kick off at 2:00 PM. The second game will see Real Kashmir (Reserves) take on Sports Council Football Academy. The contest will kick off at 4:30 PM, as per a DFA Srinagar schedule.

In their previous game, Downtown Heroes defeated Northall United 5-0. Musharaf and Aaditya Mahajann scored two goals while Mehran Dar scored one.

Real Kashmir could clash with the Heroes on Sunday, November 10.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now