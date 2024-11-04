Time To Act Is Now

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Whatever happened at the J&K Assembly on the first day of its session appears beside the point when compared with the fact that the Assembly has convened after a six-year hiatus. Since 2018 when the PDP-BJP coalition fell after the BJP withdrew power, J&K not only had no democracy but was also divested of its special constitutional status and downgraded into two union territories – J&K and Ladakh. So, the recent Assembly and now the opening of the Assembly session is a momentous occasion for the now union territory of J&K.



It is only natural that the session will reflect what happened over the past six years. The day was marked by discord and noisy scenes after the PDP MLA Waheed Parra moved a resolution for the restoration of Article 370.

The resolution was opposed by the BJP leaders.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the move lacked genuine intent and was only aimed at political point-scoring. He said the resolution needed prior collaborative talks among the parties. However, the People's Conference leader Sajad Lone supported the move. Later talking to the media, Lone said he will always back any future resolution on the restoration of Article 370 in the house.



That said, the Assembly's mandate is to be more than an arena for ideological sparring. It is to serve as a legislative body that addresses the multifaceted challenges

on the governance front facing Jammu and Kashmir. The new government needs to urgently focus on the economic development, infrastructure needs, education, healthcare, and job creation. The ongoing Assembly session thus offers a historic chance to direct legislative energy toward addressing these issues.



Unemployment rates, particularly among the youth, remain alarmingly high. Over the past six years, fewer government vacancies have been filled. As a result, there are lakhs of educated youth, both in Kashmir Valley and Jammu division, who are without jobs. A skewed reservation policy that has reduced the quote for open merit candidates to just 30 percent has further added to frustration among youth.

The issues need to be addressed on a priority basis. These concerns cannot be postponed or overshadowed by symbolic political maneuvers that yield little more than temporary public attention. After years of instability and political uncertainty, people are looking to their elected officials for real, tangible improvements in their quality of life. It is incumbent upon every member of the Assembly to set aside partisanship and focus on constructive, cooperative policymaking.

