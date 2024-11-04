Record Active Users & Transactions Has This Crypto Company Seeing Investor Interest
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) It is no surprise that %Cryptocurrency trading is a rapidly growing business, with the granddaddy of cryptos, %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), currently holding a market cap of around $1.4 trillion, up a whopping 104% from last year alone. Many of the other cryptos have shared in their own strong growth rates.
This growth can be seen everywhere, today for instance, %Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: $BTCW) (OTC: $BCNWF), a non-custodial bitcoin business, announced +18% month over month growth in their active user rate, while processing nearly 5,000 revenue generating transactions, the highest number on the Bitcoin Portal in a single month.
In October, the Company achieved 1,529 active users, signaling 18% growth over September. This calculates to be a 23% increase from July 2024 and over 260% growth year over year.
Further, the Company now has over 5,280 customers that have made at least 1 revenue generating transaction on the Bitcoin Portal in the last 12 months. This is a yearly active user rate of roughly 20%.
Even though shares of BTCW are currently trading even on the day, the stock has made a significant move higher since mid-October and continues to stay in an uptrend for all of 2024.
