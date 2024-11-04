MARA Schedules Conference Call For Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webcast and Call Set for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company") , a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the transformation, will hold a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be published in a shareholder letter prior to the call and available on the investor relations section of the Company's website .

To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link . The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website .

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ... .

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world's preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.

