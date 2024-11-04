Mountain America Foundation Launches Public Voting For Givingtuesday

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Voters will help the credit union select 28 nonprofits to receive $1,000 each across the credit union's footprint

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announces the launch of its 2024 GivingTuesday initiative, aimed at providing essential support to nonprofits across its six-state footprint. This year, the initiative will donate a total of $28,000 to various nonprofits.

Voting for the initiative began on Nov. 4 and will continue through Nov. 22, giving the community a chance to actively participate in deciding which local nonprofits will receive the donations. Both Mountain America members and nonmembers are encouraged to vote for their preferred nonprofit by scanning a QR code at their nearest branch location or by visiting Mountain America's GivingTuesday page .

“Join us in making a difference this GivingTuesday by casting your vote and supporting the nonprofits making a positive impact in our communities,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation.“We are excited to see which organizations will receive the $28,000 based on your votes. Together, we can create a brighter future for those in need.”

At the conclusion of the voting period, all votes will be tallied, and the nonprofit organizations with the highest number of votes in each area will be declared the winners. These grants will be awarded on GivingTuesday, which falls on Dec. 3.

GivingTuesday, created in 2012, aims to encourage people to spread goodwill throughout their communities. Over the past 12 years, it has grown into a global movement, inspiring millions to be generous in their giving, collaboration, and celebration of generosity year-round.

The Mountain America Foundation, along with the credit union and its team members, remains committed to serving the community. The Foundation seeks to partner with organizations that make a significant impact in the communities served by the credit union.

“Mountain America has shown an unwavering commitment to helping our members define and achieve their financial dreams for nearly 90 years,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America.“Our Foundation is guided by the principle of 'people helping people' within the communities our members call home. Supporting the Foundation's local giving efforts continues to be a cornerstone of our mission.”

For more information about the Mountain America Foundation's GivingTuesday initiative, please visit foundation .

To learn more about Mountain America's community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom .

