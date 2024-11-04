Residence Inn Eagle Boise Opens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Located in the Molinari Park mixed-use development that features residential, retail, office space, and a park

- John Cooper, Chief Development Officer of AMS Hospitality

EAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AMS Hospitality announced that The Residence Inn Eagle Boise officially opened its doors on October 31st.

With spacious suites equipped with in-room kitchens, complimentary breakfast, 24/7 fitness center, indoor pool, and 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the Residence Inn Eagle Boise will be a central hub for both business and leisure travelers to Idaho.

The hotel is a key part of the Molinari Park mixed-use development, providing convenient access to Idaho's outdoor recreation, downtown Eagle, and nearby attractions.

"We are very excited to build not only the newest Marriott product in Eagle, but also to bring the Residence Inn brand to this burgeoning market,” commented John Cooper, Chief Development Officer of AMS Hospitality.“We firmly believe that the addition of this hotel, and the Molinari Park development as a whole, will be of great benefit to the people and city of Eagle, bringing new jobs, quality housing, and purposeful design."

About Residence Inn Eagle Boise:

Residence Inn Eagle Boise welcomes guests with apartment-style suites designed for extended stays, business trips, and ultimate comfort. Located in the heart of Eagle, Idaho, just minutes from downtown Boise, the hotel offers easy access to outdoor adventures, local dining, and boutique shopping. The hotel is designed to provide guests with complimentary breakfast, modern amenities, and a warm, friendly atmosphere so they can feel right at home. Whether you're here for business or pleasure, Residence Inn Eagle Boise will provide spots to relax, recharge, and explore the Treasure Valley.

For more information, please visit marriot/BOIEA .



About Hospitality Ventures Management Group:

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel management and investment group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. HVMG currently operates 56 hotels and one convention center in 18 states totaling more than 9,400 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Hard Rock, and IHG brands.



