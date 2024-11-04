Stagwell (STGW) Announces November Investor Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ:

STGW ), the challenger built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor throughout November 2024.





November 14: Truist Securities Virtual Internet Growth Summit – Management will participate in a small group virtual meeting at 3pm ET.

November 18: Seaport Digital & Advertising – Stagwell Chief Officer Jason Reid will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10am ET.

November 19:

RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference – Stagwell President Jay Leveton will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York City.

November 20: Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Barcelona. November 21: Stephens Annual Investment Conference – Stagwell Head of Investor Relations Ben Allanson will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Nashville.

Visit

this page

to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to

[email protected]

with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ:

STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

.

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

[email protected]



