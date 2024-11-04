Stagwell (STGW) Announces November Investor Conference Schedule
Date
11/4/2024 2:46:00 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:
STGW ), the challenger Network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences throughout November 2024.
November 14: Truist Securities Virtual Internet Growth Summit – Management will participate in a small group virtual meeting at 3pm ET.
November 18: Seaport Digital media & Advertising conference – Stagwell Chief investment Officer Jason Reid will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10am ET.
November 19:
RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference – Stagwell President Jay Leveton will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York City.
November 20: Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Barcelona.
November 21: Stephens Annual Investment Conference – Stagwell Head of Investor Relations Ben Allanson will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Nashville.
Visit
this page
to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to
[email protected]
with questions.
About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ:
STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.
.
IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
[email protected]
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04112024003732001241ID1108849844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.