ICC Holdings, Inc. Reports 2024 Third Quarter And Nine Months Results

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICC Holdings, (NASDAQ: ICCH ) (the Company), parent company of Illinois Casualty Company, a regional, multi-line property and casualty insurance company focusing exclusively on the food and beverage industry, today reported unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

THIRD

QUARTER AND NINE

MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

– RESULTS

Net totaled $2,052,000, or $0.69 per share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $769,000, or $0.26 per share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $3,560,000, or $1.20 per share, compared to net earnings of $1,396,000, or $0.47 per share, for the same period in 2023. Book value per share increased to $23.29 at September 30, 2024, from $21.35 at December 31, 2023. These changes for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were driven by improvements to our core insurance business and the improving investment markets.

Direct premiums written increased by $3,167,000, or 12.9%, to $27,662,000 for the third quarter of 2024, from $24,495,000 for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, direct premiums written increased by $7,888,000, or 11.4%, to $76,788,000 compared to $68,900,000 for the same period in 2023. Net premiums earned increased by $2,477,000, or 12.9%, to $21,711,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $19,234,000 for the same period in 2023. Net premiums earned increased by $6,803,000, or 12.3%, to $62,332,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from $55,529,000 for the same period in 2023. The growth for both periods is due to rate increases and an increase in policies in force.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company ceded to reinsurers $3,479,000 of earned premiums, compared to $2,878,000 of earned premiums for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company ceded earned premiums of $10,515,000, compared to $8,066,000 for the same period in 2023. The drivers of this increase include additional direct written premium in the current year plus the addition of a ceding allowance on our first property and casualty reinsurance contracts.

Net investment income increased by $215,000, or 16.0%, to $1,557,000 for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $1,342,000 for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net investment income increased by $739,000, or 19.5%, to $4,537,000 from $3,798,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase is the result of continued re-investing of net proceeds at rates far greater than we are disposing of them and market improvements.

Net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities increased $1,676,000 year over year to $614,000 in gains for the third quarter of 2024, compared to losses of $1,062,000 for the same period in 2023. Net unrealized gains on equity securities increased year over year to $2,134,000 in gains as of September 30, 2024, compared to gains of $279,000 as of September 30, 2023. These increases reflect the overall gains in the equity markets in 2024.



Losses and settlement expenses increased

by $708,000,

or 5.3%, to $14,144,000

for the third quarter of 2024, from $13,436,000

for the same period in 2023. This increase was driven by increased Businessowner's Liability claims. Losses and settlement expenses increased by $4,335,000, or 11.8%, to $41,034,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from $36,699,000 for the same period in 2023. This increase was driven by increased Liquor Liability claims.



Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $273,000, or 3.9%, to $7,302,000 for the third quarter of 2024, from $7,029,000 for the same period in 2023. Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $2,223,000, or 10.7%, to $23,047,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from $20,824,000 for the same period in 2023. This increase was due to increases in legal and consulting fees, as well as agency commissions. Legal and consulting expenses are up $1,000,000 due to the past proxy contest and the pending merger. Commissions increased as expected as a direct result of higher written premiums.



Total assets increased by $21,910,000, or 10.4%, from $211,017,000 on December 31, 2023, to $232,927,000 on September 30, 2024. The investment portfolio, which consists of fixed income securities, common stocks, preferred stocks, property held for investment, and other invested assets, increased by $11,149,000, or 7.9%, from $140,853,000 on December 31, 2023, to $152,002,000 on September 30, 2024. This increase was due mainly to our increased investment holdings.



Total equity increased by $6,099,000, or 9.1%, from $67,004,000 as of December 31, 2023, to $73,103,000 as of September 30, 2024. The main drivers of this increase were our net earnings and unrealized gains on our fixed income portfolio.

THIRD

QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

– FINANCIAL RATIOS

The Company's losses and settlement expense ratio (defined as losses and settlement expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 65.1% and 65.8% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 69.9% and 66.1% for the same periods in 2023.

The expense ratio (defined as the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and underwriting and administrative expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 33.6% and 37.0% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 36.5% and 37.5% for the same periods in 2023.

The Company's GAAP combined ratio (defined as the sum of the losses and settlement expense ratio and the expense ratio) was 98.7% and 102.8% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 106.4% and 103.6% for the same periods in 2023.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We have seen year-over-year improvement in both our losses and settlement expense ratio and underwriting expense ratio.

Losses and settlement expenses are down due to our continued rate strengthening,

tighter risk selection, and the introduction

of Charlee to improve efficiency and hasten claim resolution.

Underwriting expenses are down despite the $1.0M spent on the merger and successful proxy contest as a result of operational efficiencies.

As a result, our combined ratio is lower than last year.

"Investment conditions improved greatly in Q3 leading to more positive investment results in net income and earnings per share. We are seeing marked reversals in our unrealized losses from prior years market fluctuations.



"The merger has been moving forward

as anticipated. The vote on the merger is planned for late November. We still expect

a Q4

2024

closing," stated Arron Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT ICC HOLDINGS, INC.

ICC Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated company created to facilitate the growth, expansion, and diversification of its subsidiaries to maximize value to its stakeholders. The group of companies consolidated under ICC Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including property and casualty insurance, real estate, and information technology.

The Company's common shares trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ICCH". For more information about ICC Holdings, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," and similar expressions.



Although the Company does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, the Company cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company's results, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," including "Forward-Looking Information," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.