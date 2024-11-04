Ministry Inspects Quality Of Services Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa on Monday visited the Foreign Ministry's document authentication offices at the Irbid Chamber of Commerce and the Comprehensive Services Centre in Irbid.

The tour is part of an ongoing series of inspections by the to assess and improve the quality of services across the Kingdom, in support of the government's push to digitise public services, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Accompanied by Irbid Governor Radwan Atoum and Sufian Qudah, director of operations and consular affairs, Namrouqa highlighted the ministry's commitment to improving access to basic services.

Since 2016, the ministry has established a network of authentication offices to simplify the verification of official documents for citizens and provide a channel for consular requests and feedback, reducing the need to visit the ministry's headquarters, she noted.

The minister added that 15 authentication offices are now operating in seven governorates, with plans to expand further to make services more accessible to citizens in different regions.

Highlighting the ministry's digital efforts, she referred to the launch of digital identity services for Jordanian expatriates in the United States, Canada and Saudi Arabia, which aims to streamline services and support the government's broader vision for digital transformation and economic modernisation.

During her visit, Namrouqa assessed the quality of service at the Irbid offices and gathered feedback from visitors.

She emphasised the importance of providing efficient and accessible services to Jordanians at home and abroad, and reaffirmed the ministry's role in meeting citizens' needs effectively.