Klöckner & Co Wins The German Sustainability Award Again

Klöckner

&

Co receives the German Sustainability Award (DNP) for the second time and is honored with the DNP Company Award for the Chemicals and Materials Wholesale sector

The jury recognized Klöckner

&

Co as a“beacon” of transformation within its With the Nexigen® brand, Klöckner

&

Co focuses on innovative and transparent CO2-reduced steel solutions and supports customers in building sustainable value chains Duisburg, Germany, November

4,

2024 – Klöckner

&

Co has won the German Sustainability Award for the second time and received the DNP Company Award for the Chemicals and Materials Wholesale sector. Winning the award for a second time highlights the fact that Klöckner

&

Co has successfully integrated sustainability into its business model and is thus making an effective contribution to transformation in the long term. The Company prevailed against very strong competitors in the final stages of the competition. The jury recognized Klöckner

&

Co as a“beacon” of transformation in the complex steel and metals sector and emphasized that the Company has taken on a leadership role in the industry. Klöckner

&

Co seizes this leadership role primarily by offering innovative and transparent CO2-reduced material, service and logistics solutions, which are bundled under the Nexigen® brand. With these solutions, the Company supports its customers in building sustainable supply chains and thus expedites the decarbonization progress of the industry. Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE:“It's extraordinary that we've been awarded the German Sustainability Award for the second time. I'm excited that the jury recognized our efforts. It acknowledged our vision of transforming our industry through transparent, sustainable product and service solutions and actively advancing the decarbonization of the industry. Innovative thinking and responsible conduct play a crucial role for us in that regard. This is how we're shaping the future of the steel industry sustainably and efficiently.” The German Sustainability Award is Europe's most prestigious award for ecological and social commitment and is part of the German sustainability strategy. The award honors stakeholders from industry, research and local authorities who make pioneering contributions to the transformation towards a sustainable future. The jury consists of 224 experts from research, associations, consulting and civil society. Together, they select the finalists from a total of 100 sectors in a multi-stage process. The award is presented by the Stiftung Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis e.V. (German Sustainability Award Foundation) in cooperation with the German government, local authority associations, industry associations, civil society organizations and research institutes. This year, Guido Kerkhoff and his sustainability team will once again accept the award in person. The award ceremony will take place as part of the German Sustainability Day in Düsseldorf. The development of sustainable steel solutions is a crucial step on the path to decarbonizing the industry and moving towards an emission-free economy. This becomes particularly apparent in light of the fact that steel production is responsible for roughly seven percent of global CO2 emissions. Klöckner

&

Co is committed to a sustainable future and is continuously evolving into a pioneer of a sustainable steel industry. The Company offers its customers the greatest possible transparency and comprehensive consulting services with regard to CO2-reduced solutions in the three categories of materials, processing and logistics. The Nexigen® brand product portfolio includes a wide range of CO2-reduced steel and metal solutions as well as the proprietary Nexigen® PCF Algorithm and Nexigen® Data Services. The PCF Algorithm allows customers to determine the individual product carbon footprint for almost all 190,000 Klöckner products, and with Nexigen® Data Services they receive specific recommendations for greener product alternatives. Besides offering sustainable production for its customers, Klöckner

&

Co is also committed to reducing emissions throughout the entire value chain to net zero by 2050, in accordance with the SBTi.





About Klöckner

&

Co:

Klöckner

&

Co

SE is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the world's leading steel service center companies. With its distribution and service network of around 120

sites, primarily in North America and the“DACH” region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Klöckner & Co supplies more than 60,000

customers. Currently, the Group has around 6,400 employees. Klöckner & Co generated sales of some €7.0 billion in fiscal year 2023. With the expansion of its portfolio of CO2-reduced materials, services and logistics options under the Nexigen® umbrella brand, the Company is underscoring its role as a pioneer of a sustainable steel industry. At the same time, Klöckner & Co leads the way in the steel industry's digital transformation and has set itself the target of digitalizing and largely automating its supply and service chain. In this way, the Company aims to develop into the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas. The shares of Klöckner

&

Co

SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner

&

Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse. ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100; Common Code: 025808576.



Contact Klöckner

&

Co:

Press

Christian Pokropp – Press Spokesperson

Head of Corporate Communications | Head of Group HR

+49 203 307 2050

...

Investors

Fabian Joseph

Head of Investor Relations

+49 203 307-2291

...

