Zhao Xing, Stanikzai Talk Enhanced Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing has discussed bilateral relations with Deputy Foreign Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.

In a post on X, Xing wrote:“I have great honour to meet with H.E. Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan and exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations.”

Earlier, Zhao Xing during a meeting with Maulv Abdul Kabir, the deputy prime minister for affairs said his country wanted to establish a new economic corridor with Afghanistan via Tajikistan.

sa/mud