Zhao Xing, Stanikzai Talk Enhanced Bilateral Ties
Date
11/4/2024 2:04:34 PM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing has discussed bilateral relations with Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.
In a post on X, Xing wrote:“I have great honour to meet with H.E. Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan and exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations.”
Earlier, Zhao Xing during a meeting with Maulv Abdul Kabir, the deputy prime minister for Political affairs said his country wanted to establish a new economic corridor with Afghanistan via Tajikistan.
sa/mud
