Berlei And BCNA Mark 20 Years Of Breast Cancer Support

In 2004, Berlei partnered with the Breast Cancer of Australia (BCNA) with an aim of raising awareness and support for those diagnosed with breast cancer. For the last few years, every October, the Pink Bra Collection launches, and $10 from each product sold is donated to BCNA to help those impacted.

In 2005, My Care Kits (MCKs) were introduced and distributed. These thoughtfully curated packages include a Berlei post-surgery recovery bra for support during the initial 12 weeks after breast cancer surgery and during radiation, along with soft forms and essential resources to navigate a challenging time.

To date, $15 million has been raised to support those affected by breast cancer, and 220,000 MCKs have been distributed around Australia.

“My Care Kits serve as a stepping stone during a healing journey,” said Demi Ross , brand manager – Berlei Marketing.“This year, we are excited to expand the reach of the MCKs and introduce a new recovery bra design.”

Available in black or nude, these bras are made of soft viscose bamboo, with spacious pockets for soft forms, front and back closures for easy dressing, and a flexible band that accommodates any dressings or tubes around the surgery area.

