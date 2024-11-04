Dallas Independent School District Approves Coderz And Robox For Pre-Engineering And Robotics Certification Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intelitek is at the forefront of training for 4.0, the internet in manufacturing.

- Tony Oran, CEO of IntelitekDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intelitek and CoderZ , an Intelitek company, announced today that the Dallas Independent School District has approved the CoderZ coding and the RoboX 3D simulation platform for the district's pre-engineering and robotics certification programs as part of a recent request for proposal initiative. In addition to giving their students access to the two game-based learning platforms, Dallas ISD educators will be able choose to implement the fully-integrated curricula and professional development that accompanies each platform.“We're delighted to have the opportunity to work with Dallas ISD in supporting their expanding STEM certification programs,” said Tony Oran, CEO of Intelitek.“For the past year, our CoderZ team has been working to build new courses that are specifically aligned to the new TEKS for Technology Applications, so we're now well prepared to help Texas educators meet those standards.”The CoderZ platform provides a research-based, pedagogically-advanced approach to teaching STEM and computer science for grades 3-12. The program develops core knowledge in coding, physics, geometry, literacy, and algebra as well as critical life skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, and grit. Any teacher, even those without subject area expertise, can integrate CoderZ's scaffolded and standards-aligned curriculum into instruction.Ongoing support and professional development aligned to the standards of the CSTA and NGSS make it even easier for teachers to successfully cover CoderZ's learning material. Educators are guided through the concepts of teaching computer science and computational thinking as they build their confidence in working with the CoderZ platform.RoboX is an advanced and intuitive platform for programming and operating robotic workcells. Aligned with Intelitek's Industrial Robotics certifications, the platform features realistic robot kinematics for a thorough learning experience and allows students to explore career options such as engineering, robotic operations, or robotic programming.The RoboX curriculum delivers fun and interactive game-based learning that can be student-paced, or instructor led. The online application is scalable and scaffolded so that it can accommodate any number of students at all levels of experience. The RoboX web-based environment offers students the flexibility to work in the classroom, in the lab, or from home. Educators can opt to pair the solution with physical robots or use it alone.Since not all educators who teach industrial robotics are robotics experts, RoboX helps build their knowledge and competencies through professional development resources and robust teacher support such as instructional videos. The platform helps educators monitor student progress through quizzes, grading, assessment tools, and detailed reports at the district, school, instructor, and student levels. The platform also facilitates comprehensive class management, including integration with rostering.“CoderZ and RoboX are both complete solutions, containing curriculum, engaging virtual applications and teacher resources,” said Oran.“Together they provide a complete and cohesive learning pathway that prepares students in robotics, engineering, and industry and enables them to be informed citizens in a technology-driven world.”Dallas ISD administrators and educators can learn more by visiting: .About IntelitekIntelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on Kindergarten to Career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified and game-based learning experience to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company's innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students' career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek's programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to:# # #

