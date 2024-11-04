Kuwait FM Meets Saudi Deputy FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khereiji in Kuwait on Monday. The meeting came on the sidelines of the High-Level International on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms -- The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process". During the meeting, they looked into firm relations between both sisterly countries, joint international efforts to fight and how to address relevant threats. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.