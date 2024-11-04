عربي


Kuwait FM Meets Saudi Deputy FM


11/4/2024 9:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khereiji in Kuwait on Monday.
The meeting came on the sidelines of the High-Level International conference on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms -- The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process".
During the meeting, they looked into firm relations between both sisterly countries, joint international efforts to fight terrorism and how to address relevant threats. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

