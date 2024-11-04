Provokeglobal:“Ccos Are Now De Facto Chief Reputation Officers”

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC - Research from Ipsos, the Page Society, and the Board shows that CCOs have significantly increased their influence on corporate strategy. Yet, as they step into new roles, many CCOs grapple with low public trust and the overwhelming tide of misinformation, according to speakers at PRovokeGlobal.



Ipsos EVP Jason McGrath, Page Society VP Elliot Mizrachi, and the Conference Board senior researcher Denise Dahlhoff explored the evolving role of chief communications officers in a rapidly changing business landscape at the summit last week.



Mizrachi highlighted significant shifts for CCOs in recent years.“Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been tremendous changes in the nature of our work,” he says.“Cross-functional roles have expanded, and expectations for CCOs are growing. We wanted to understand what that looks like for communication leaders.”



According to Page's research, CCOs now rate their influence on decision-making as 80 out of 100-a 20-point jump since 2020.“The shift towards stakeholder capitalism is a big part of this,” Mizrachi explained, citing brand, culture, purpose, and ESG as risks and opportunities for which CCOs are increasingly responsible.



McGrath shared insights from recent research on public trust and information credibility.“Different sectors face distinct challenges, and misinformation isn't just a reputational threat-it can materially impact our business and bottom line,” he said.



Ipsos polling shows that those who rely on cable and national news networks are more likely to correctly answer fact-based questions, such as the status of the US stock market, than those who depend primarily on social media.“We're operating in a low-trust environment, and for CCOs, combating misinformation is increasingly essential,” McGrath added.



The conversation also highlighted findings about the credibility of various professions. According to McGrath's research, one of the most reputable sources of information today is an unexpected one: taxi drivers.



“They're viewed as more credible than journalists, bankers, business leaders, government ministers, advertising executives, and social media personalities,” PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes said.“Taxi drivers are one of the few groups where trust has actually risen-we trust them more than we did before.”



Dahlhoff pointed to the heightened visibility of CCOs within organizations as they address diverse stakeholder needs:“Stakeholders-employees, investors, customers, policymakers-have become much more vocal. Social media plays a big role, making everything so transparent and fast.”



She added that many companies now view the CCO as a“de facto chief reputation officer” responsible for 360-degree reputation management.“One CEO I spoke with described the role as ever-expanding, driven by evolving needs from various constituencies,” Dahlhoff added.



The panel emphasized that while the role of the CCO has grown, so have the challenges. Mizrachi pointed out that technology is advancing at a pace that requires organizations to keep up:“Companies are eager to capitalize on the competitive advantages of new technologies like generative AI, but there's also a long list of risks and concerns.



“CCOs need to be at the center of these conversations, helping organizations balance rapid adoption with responsible risk management.”



With CCOs increasingly at the helm of change management, ESG initiatives, and financial storytelling, their roles are broadening, but they also face intense pressure.“Today's CCOs are not just communication leaders,” Mizrachi says.“They're essential business advisors, guiding organizations through both risk and opportunity.”

