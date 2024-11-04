Fresh Trouble For Siddaramaiah: Karnataka CM Summoned For Questioning In MUDA Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah has been summoned for questioning in connection with the MUDA case on November 6. The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

“I will go,” the CM confirmed while speaking to reporters in Haveri district.

Senior Lokayukta officials told PTI that the leader had been asked to appear on Wednesday morning. His wife - fellow accused Parvathi B M - has already been quizzed over the site allotment case on October 25.

(With inputs from agencies)