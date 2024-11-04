Iranian President says military response could change if Israel reaches cease-fire

(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the nation on Sunday, asserting that Iran would respond to Israel's recent military actions within its borders. However, he indicated that the nature and intensity of this response could change if Israel ceases its aggression in the region and agrees to a cease-fire. Pezeshkian's comments were made during a Cabinet meeting held in Tehran, where he elaborated on the country's stance following a series of escalating tensions.



During his remarks, Pezeshkian recalled that leaders from the United States and several European nations had previously assured Iran that a cease-fire in Gaza would be declared if Tehran refrained from retaliating against the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, in July. He characterized Israel's actions as an attempt to incite war, stating that the assassination occurred on the very first day of the current government's term. This underscores Iran's narrative of a deliberate provocation by Israel.



He highlighted Iran's decision to exercise restraint, attributing it to advice from other countries that encouraged seeking a cease-fire to protect innocent lives. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran remains committed to responding to the Israeli attack but suggested that a reconsideration of Israel's actions and a commitment to a cease-fire could influence how Iran chooses to react.



The context for these comments includes a recent Israeli military operation on October 26, which resulted in the deaths of four Iranian soldiers. In response, Iran claimed to have successfully defended against the attacks. Following these events, Israel heightened its military readiness and deployed the American THAAD air defense system in anticipation of potential retaliation from Iran. Additionally, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed a "harsh response" against both Israel and the United States for their aggressive actions toward Tehran.

