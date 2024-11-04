Iran’s tomato exports increase 28 percent in 7 months annually

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, Iran exported tomatoes worth USD226 million, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This figure is part of a broader trend in which the overall export value of Iran's agricultural products saw a significant increase of 28 percent compared to the same period last year. The report indicates that the country exported approximately 3.8 million tons of agricultural goods, totaling around USD2.2 billion during this timeframe, reflecting a 16 percent rise in weight year-on-year.



The IRICA previously reported that in the first half of this calendar year (March 20-September 21), Iran exported about 3.2 million tons of agricultural products valued at USD1.7 billion. This represented a substantial increase of 26 percent in export value compared to the previous year, alongside a 20 percent rise in the total weight of these products. These figures illustrate the ongoing growth in Iran's agricultural export sector, highlighting its vital role in the economy.



Furthermore, in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, the value of Iran's agricultural and foodstuff exports rose by 22.5 percent. According to Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade, Iranian producers achieved exports worth approximately USD6.3 billion for these products during that year. This consistent growth trend underscores the resilience and competitive capacity of Iranian agricultural producers in international markets.



Agricultural and food products accounted for a notable 12.8 percent of Iran's total non-oil exports in the previous year, emphasizing their importance to the nation's economy. The positive trajectory of agricultural exports not only supports domestic producers but also enhances Iran's position in the global market, contributing to the overall economic development of the country.

