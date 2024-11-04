Fenerbahce wins 3-2 against Trabzonspor in Turkish Super Lig

(MENAFN) Fenerbahce secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor on Sunday, clinching the win with a dramatic late goal that narrowed the gap between them and Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray to just five points. The match took place at Trabzon's Papara Park and was filled with twists and turns, showcasing the intensity of the league.



The game saw Brazilian midfielder Fred put Fenerbahce ahead with a goal in the 42nd minute, giving the visitors a crucial lead. However, Trabzonspor responded resiliently, with Democratic Congolese striker Simon Banza leveling the score through a penalty awarded by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 59th minute. Just eight minutes later, Banza found the net again, converting another penalty kick, this time giving Trabzonspor the advantage and sending their fans into a frenzy.



Fenerbahce's experienced striker, Edin Dzeko, played a pivotal role by equalizing once again in the 75th minute, maintaining his team's hopes of a comeback. The match reached a climax in stoppage time when Fenerbahce's Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat scored the decisive goal in the 102nd minute. The moment was so jubilant that Fenerbahce's head coach, Jose Mourinho, celebrated exuberantly but ended up tumbling to the ground, adding a touch of drama to the already electrifying atmosphere.



With this victory, Fenerbahce currently holds the second position in the league standings with 23 points, trailing behind the undefeated Galatasaray. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor finds itself in 11th place with a total of 12 points, highlighting the challenges they face this season. The match not only showcased Fenerbahce's determination but also underscored the competitive nature of the Turkish Super Lig.

