Trump vows ‘influential positions’ for Musk, Kennedy

In a recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Donald announced his intention to appoint both Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to "influential positions" in his administration if he wins the upcoming presidential election on November 5.



During the campaign event in Arizona, Trump was queried about the roles Musk and Kennedy might play should he reclaim the presidency. “Yeah, I do. I think so,” he affirmed, signaling his support for the two figures as pivotal members of his potential government. However, he noted that Musk has expressed a preference not to take on a traditional cabinet role, stating that he is more interested in focusing on strategies to reduce wasteful government spending.



Trump elaborated on Musk’s ambitions, revealing that the billionaire believes he can identify and eliminate $2 trillion in unnecessary expenditures without negatively impacting services or programs. “He thinks he can cut $2 trillion without affecting anybody, and I think he can do it,” Trump remarked, highlighting Musk's desire to streamline government operations and save taxpayer dollars.



Musk's political stance has shifted in recent months; despite initially positioning himself as politically neutral, he officially endorsed Trump earlier this year and has become one of the former president’s prominent supporters as he campaigns for a second term. In light of this support, Trump promised to create a special commission focused on government efficiency, dubbed the DOGE initiative, with Musk potentially at the helm if Trump is victorious in the election.



In a previous campaign event in New York, Musk suggested that through meticulous analysis and reform, he could reduce the annual federal budget by “at least $2 trillion,” citing rampant waste as a significant issue within government spending. This ambitious claim aligns with Trump's vision of reshaping the government’s fiscal approach and positions both Musk and Kennedy as key allies in that mission should Trump return to the White House.

