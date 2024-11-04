Germany’s Ukrainian work program fails

(MENAFN) A program initiated by the German aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for Ukrainian refugees has largely been deemed unsuccessful, according to a report by Stern magazine that references an analysis conducted by the Audit Office. The initiative's shortcomings have resulted in an increasing financial burden on Germany’s budget, particularly in the form of social benefits provided to these newcomers.



Since the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, Germany has emerged as a leading destination for Ukrainian refugees within the European Union. Approximately 1.2 million individuals from Ukraine have sought refuge in the country, with around 720,000 of them receiving "Burgergeld," or citizen’s benefits. This financial support reportedly costs German taxpayers approximately EUR539 million each month.



An analysis shared by the Federal Audit Office with the budget committee of the German parliament has revealed that job placement efforts by local job centers have resulted in less than one percent of successful recruitments among registered refugees in 2024. This stark statistic highlights "considerable deficiencies" in the integration efforts carried out by these job centers, contributing to the program's ineffectiveness.



The ‘Job Turbo’ initiative, launched in October by Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, was initially promoted as a means to expedite the transition of refugees from integration courses to the workforce. At its inception, Heil projected that as many as 400,000 individuals, including those from Ukraine and other nations, could be transitioned away from government assistance through this initiative.



Despite these ambitious goals, the program’s lack of substantial outcomes has raised questions about the effectiveness of the strategies employed to integrate refugees into the labor market. As Germany grapples with the challenges of integrating a significant influx of refugees, the findings of the Federal Audit Office serve as a critical reminder of the need for more effective policies and support systems to ensure successful employment outcomes and alleviate the financial pressures on the country.

