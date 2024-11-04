The New Terminal One At JFK Announces Leadership Team Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JAMAICA, N.Y, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport has announced new appointments to its leadership team, strengthening the organization's talent as it prepares for operations of the new world-class terminal in New York.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Authority of

New York

and

New Jersey's

$19 billion

transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.



Lisa Studness Reifer was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, joining The New Terminal One following a 20-year career with JetBlue Airways. In her new role, she will lead The New Terminal One's revenue portfolio and oversee the growth of airline and concession partners. Reifer was most recently head of finance and treasury with New York City-based JetBlue, where she oversaw investor relations, treasury, risk management, and infrastructure, properties and development.

Prior to that role, she led various teams across JetBlue's organization including strategy, legal and airport affairs. Varlin Vissepó

was appointed Chief Legal Officer, overseeing The New Terminal One's legal, risk and compliance functions. He previously served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Aerostar Airport Holdings, the operator of Luis Muñoz International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Prior to Aerostar, Vissepó served in several senior legal roles including at the Federal Aviation Administration, Diebold and Pitney Bowes. Originally from Puerto Rico, he is a licensed commercial pilot and a certified flight instructor.

Following the new leadership appointments, two-thirds of the New Terminal One leadership team are women leaders – aligning with the organization's strong commitment to gender diversity.

"As our team advances beyond the developmental phase and gears up for operations for our scheduled opening in 2026, we are building upon our strong foundation of talent with the addition of Lisa and Varlin. We look forward to working with them to deliver a transformational international terminal for our guests and airline customers," said The New Terminal One Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Aument.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

