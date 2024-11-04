White House faces scrutiny following altering transcript of Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment

(MENAFN) The White House is facing scrutiny after altering the transcript of President Joe Biden's comments in which he appeared to label supporters of candidate Donald as "garbage." The Associated Press reported that this modification has sparked a significant controversy, particularly in the context of Biden's broader comments regarding a joke made at a recent Trump rally by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico being a "floating island of garbage" drew accusations of racism from circles.



In the original transcript, Biden was quoted as saying to a Latino group, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American." However, the publicly released version changed the plural "supporters" to the possessive "supporter’s," which would imply that Biden was only referring to Hinchcliffe himself. This alteration has raised questions about the intentions behind the change, with Biden later stating that he meant to convey the sentiment expressed in the original remarks.



The alteration of the transcript was reportedly made by the White House Press Office amid the backlash that followed Biden's comments. Trump quickly seized upon the incident, making a public appearance in Wisconsin riding on a garbage truck emblazoned with his campaign logo, using the moment to amplify his critique of Biden. Additionally, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris distanced herself from Biden’s remarks, expressing her disagreement with any criticism aimed at individuals based on their voting preferences.



According to the AP, an internal email sent by the head of the White House stenographers expressed discontent over the alteration, labeling it a “breach of protocol and spoliation of transcript integrity.” The email indicated that the change was made after discussions with the president, raising further concerns about the management of communication within the White House.



As the controversy continues to unfold, it highlights the sensitivity surrounding political discourse and the challenges faced by the Biden administration in navigating public perception and media narratives. The incident underscores the broader political tensions leading up to the upcoming elections, with both parties keenly aware of the implications such remarks can have on their campaigns.

