Media reports Iran ready to attack Israel within days

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that Iran is preparing to retaliate against Israel in response to a series of conducted by the Israeli military last Saturday. These strikes targeted Iranian sites and came just days after a significant missile attack launched by Iran against Israel, which was itself a reaction to the deaths of several Hezbollah and Iranian commanders earlier this month. This ongoing cycle of violence has seen both nations exchanging direct multiple times throughout the year.



Media outlets, including CNN, have cited anonymous sources suggesting that Iran's response could occur within days, potentially before the U.S. presidential election set for November 5. One senior source quoted by CNN emphasized that the Islamic Republic's retaliation would be "definitive and painful," although the specific timing of any attack remains uncertain.



The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, echoed this sentiment, promising an "unimaginable answer" to the recent Israeli aggression. His remarks, reported by the Tasnim news agency, reflect a growing sentiment within Iranian leadership to respond firmly to what they perceive as provocations by Israel.



As tensions escalate in the region, the prospect of further military confrontation raises significant concerns about stability in the Middle East. The imminent threat of Iranian retaliation adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation, especially as the U.S. approaches its critical electoral decision-making period. Observers and analysts are closely monitoring developments, anticipating that the actions taken in the coming days could have profound implications for regional dynamics and international relations.

