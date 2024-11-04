Turkiye Exempts Palestine From Trade Ban On Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Palestinian of National Economy, Mohammad Al-Amour, announced that Turkey's recent trade ban on exports to the Israeli has led to a rise in exports directly to Palestine.

Previously, some goods were exported to Palestine through Israeli traders, but following the ban, they were now imported directly via Palestinian traders.

According to Turkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA), Al-Amour stated that Turkiye exempted Palestine from its trade ban on the Israeli occupation at the request of Palestinian authorities.

The statement came during his participation in the 40th ministerial session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), currently held in Istanbul.

Minister Al-Amour added that Turkiye's support has positively impacted Palestinians and eased the burden of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

He also commended Turkiye's international advocacy efforts, which he believes have pressured the Israeli occupation to stop its unjust aggression against Palestinians.

Regarding Palestinian-Turkish trade relations, Al-Amour noted their longstanding, historic nature, with Palestinian importers previously sourcing goods either directly from Turkiye or through companies.

However, given Palestine's continued occupation and reliance on the Israeli occupation's ports, the occupation's channels were often used for imports.

He highlighted Turkiye's decision to halt trade with the Israeli occupation as a measure to pressure the occupation to cease its aggression against Palestinians, adding that discussions on May 2 led to an agreement on mechanisms to ensure the Palestinian market would continue to receive Turkish goods.

The Turkish government agreed to exempt Palestinian territories from its trade ban with the Israeli occupation upon Palestine's request, and Al-Amour explained that the agreed-upon mechanism regulates the trade process, ensuring Turkish goods exempt from the ban reach the Palestinian market exclusively.

Goods would be labeled with a distinct Palestinian code and regulated through protocols established by the Palestinian Ministry of National Economy in Ramallah, in coordination with Turkiye's Ministry of Trade.

Al-Amour confirmed ongoing technical efforts to finalize other procedures to guarantee that exported goods from Turkiye to only reach the Palestinian market.

The arrangement was reached during a meeting with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat on June 8. (end)

