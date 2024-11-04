ICC Qatar Hosts Inaugural Strategic Coordination Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) convened the Strategic Coordination Meeting for ICC National Committee (NC) Leadership in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries.

The meeting was held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in West Bay, Doha, marking a significant milestone in fostering unified regional collaboration.

The meeting brought together senior leaders including Chief Executive Officers, Board Members, Heads of Trade Relations from ICC National Committees, Chambers of Commerce from the region and Federations.

The inaugural assembly served as a platform to advance shared priorities, establish cohesive action, and build strengthened partnerships on matters of mutual interest.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and ICC Qatar, alongside Sheikha Tamader Al Thani, Secretary General of ICC Qatar, co-chaired the discussions underscoring the importance of this strategic dialogue in addressing regional challenges in the ICC context and aligning efforts across the Gulf.

Sheikha Tamader Al Thani opened the discussions with an overview of ICC's current programme of work, emphasizing the impact a coordinated GCC approach can achieve.

Leaders discussed the importance of strengthening ties among GCC national committees, chambers of commerce, and federations to advance the ICC agenda and amplify the region's influence.

Key topics included enhancing public-private sector dialogue, financial compliance and assessing international regulations impacting businesses in the B-MENA region, particularly addressing barriers to financial transactions and their effect on business growth.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to hold regular strategic meetings to advance shared goals within the ICC framework, setting a powerful precedent for future collaboration, and marking a new chapter in unified leadership across the Gulf.