Energy Minister Holds Cooperation Talks With Korean Energy Leaders
Date
11/4/2024 4:40:26 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, held talks with top energy leaders during a visit to the Republic of Korea.
The Minister met during his visit with the CEO of Korea gas Corporation (KOGAS), an important buyer of Qatari LNG, to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and expanding business relations.
The Minister was accompanied by a delegation of senior executives from QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG.
