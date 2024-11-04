Energy Minister Holds Cooperation Talks With Korean Energy Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of State for Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, held talks with top energy leaders during a visit to the Republic of Korea.

The Minister met during his visit with the CEO of Korea Corporation (KOGAS), an important buyer of Qatari LNG, to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and expanding business relations.

The Minister was accompanied by a delegation of senior executives from QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG.

