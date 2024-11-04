Cloudy Weather With Spotty Showers Forecast In Northern, Central Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.4 (Petra) – A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Monday, with conditions turning cooler than usual for early November.Partly cloudy skies will bring occasional rain showers, especially in northern and central regions, where storms could briefly intensify with thunder.By afternoon, rain may also extend into the northeastern Badia. Moderate westerly winds will blow throughout the day, at times becoming breezy.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued advisories for foggy conditions on highland roads and some Badia and plain areas, which could reduce visibility. The public is urged to drive carefully on potentially slippery roads and to stay clear of valleys and flood-prone areas where heavy rain might lead to flash flooding.Tuesday is set to bring more settled weather, with mild temperatures in most regions and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Light northwesterly to northeasterly winds will prevail, and a few low clouds may linger.Temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday, creating pleasant conditions in the highlands and moderate temperatures elsewhere. A scattering of mid and high-level clouds is expected, especially in southern areas, and winds will shift to a light southeasterly flow.On Thursday, early weather forecasts indicated return to unsettled weather, with mild to moderate temperatures across most of the country, including the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds at varying heights will cover the sky, bringing scattered showers and the occasional rumble of thunder. Southeast winds are likely to be moderate but could pick up at times.The expected high and low temperatures for today are as follows: East Amman (21 C - 12 C), West Amman (19 C - 10 C), northern highlands (16 C – 9 C), Sharah highlands (17 C -8 C), Dead Sea (29 C - 19 C), and Aqaba (28 C - 18 C).