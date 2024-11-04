Citizens Laud Referendum Decision, Vow To Participate Actively

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Citizens have lauded the decision to hold a on the draft constitutional amendments for 2024, vowing to participate actively in the process slated to be held tomorrow.

They said the call for a general referendum embodies the principle of enhancing popular participation in Qatar and reflects the societal and national cohesion among Qatari people.

Citizens stressed that active participation in the referendum on Tuesday (tomorrow) is to exercise their constitutional right and enhance national cohesion.

They noted that popular awareness and citizens' keenness to consolidate national unity, which is the source of strength, will make the referendum a historic day and strengthen national cohesion for the development of Qatar and taking it to new heights under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Constitutional amendments are in line with society's needs

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim said on X platform:“The constitutional amendments reflect H H the Amir's wise vision for a more just and progressive future, contributing to strengthening our national unity. They also represent Qatar's commitment to promoting the principle of justice and the rule of law in various fields, and driving development to achieve the aspirations of our people for a sustainable future in accordance with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

He said that this important stage will place Qatar in an advanced position, and will open horizons for growth, progress and prosperity, and future generations will remember this stage with pride and honour.“We have inherited a safe and socially cohesive homeland in which there are no divisions, and we want to pass on to our children a stronger and more cohesive homeland.”

Reacting to the referendum call on the X platform by the Ministry of Interior, a citizen, Buhamad said:“We hear and obey Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and it is our duty as citizens to participate. The state has not neglected us in anything.” He added:“This is your time, O people of Qatar, participate actively because every Qatari has an important role in expressing his opinion after H H the Amir, referred the issue to a referendum due to his great confidence and respect for the people.” Another citizen said that participation in the referendum reinforces and supports the principle of Shura, which is the basis of governance in the State of Qatar, and is clear evidence of the people's involvement in decision making that affects the citizen and further strengthens the ties and relations between the wise leadership and the people.

He said that citizens' casting of their votes in the referendum process confirms that they are essential partners in building the Qatari society and supporters of the process of great development in all fields and general prosperity.

He further said that all citizens including men and women, who meet the legal requirements, are required to go to the polling stations on November 5 to cast their votes in the referendum that aims to strengthen the unity of the Qatari people and equality in rights and duties among citizens, as H H the Amir had indicated in his speech at the opening of the 53rd session of the Shura Council.

Abudul Rehman, a citizen, said that the constitutional amendments came to keep pace with the aspirations of Qatari society to enhance the values of national unity and justice in order to strengthen cohesion and solidarity among people.

He added:“We are living a historic phase in the journey of our beloved country, Qatar, whose slogan is achieving the unity of the people and strengthening the social fabric that achieves equal citizenship in rights and duties and enhances justice and the rule of law, which constitutes a source of pride and honour for all of us and for all future generations.” He called on all citizens to participate in the referendum on the constitutional amendments on Tuesday.

Abu Mohammad, another citizen, said:“We are confident that the polling stations will witness a historic turnout, based on the popular responsibility to enhance the unity of the nation, protect its security and stability, and achieve its renaissance in all fields.”

A citizen said that the constitutional amendments come from the wisdom and vision of H H the Amir, who looked to the future and worked to maintain and preserve the unity of the Qatari people.

He said that the leadership that spares no effort to raise its country to the ranks of nations will undoubtedly have its decisions appreciated and honoured by all members of the people, in their belief that these decisions are part of His Highness's efforts to preserve the country and a continuation of the comprehensive development process.

The citizens noted that the constitutional amendments are necessary to preserve national unity and cohesion and enhance social cohesion, noting that His Highness's call for a referendum is a matter of trust in the citizen and his involvement in drawing the approach and path of his country towards the future.

They said that participation in the upcoming referendum on the constitutional amendments is considered a historic step that will lead the State of Qatar to more development and achievements under the wise leadership.

The citizens said that the constitutional amendments project is an embodiment of His Highness's insightful vision, which stems from His Highness's keenness on the national interest and contributes to the advancement of the citizen. They stressed that the Qatari people will respond to the call and will not miss this historic opportunity.

In accordance with the requirements of Decree No. (87) of 2024 calling for a referendum on the draft constitutional amendments for the year 2024, the General Referendum Committee has announced the determination of the locations of the referendum committees.

The General Referendum Committee has set up 10 paper referendum committees and 18 electronic referendum committees.

Locations of paper referendum committees include Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena at Al Sadd Sports Club, Multipurpose Hall at Al Duhail Sports Club, Aspire Sports Hall, Aspire Zone, Multipurpose Hall at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), Multipurpose Hall at Brazan Youth Center, Multipurpose Hall at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium (Al Ahli Sport Club), VIP Entrance at Al Janoub Stadium, Multipurpose Hall at Al Khor Sports Club, Multipurpose Hall at Al Shamal Sports Club, and Multipurpose Hall at Thani bin Jassim Stadium (Al Gharrafa Sport Club).

The locations of electronic referendum committees are Departure Terminal Gate No. 2 of Hamad International Airport, Abu Samra Border Center at Abu Samra Border Crossing, Villaggio Mall, Doha Festival City, Landmark Mall, The Gate Mall, Place Vendôme Mall, West Walk Complex, Lagoona Mall, Al Hazm Mall, Cultural Village, Katara at Galeries Lafayette, The Mall, Ezdan Mall at Al Wakra, Mall of Qatar, Barahat Msheireb at Msheireb, Qatar University (for males), Qatar University (for women), and Multaqa at Qatar Foundation.

The General Referendum Committee has called on Qatari citizens aged 18 years and above, both inside and outside the country, to exercise their right to vote on the referendum day on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, for the referendum on the draft constitutional amendment for 2024 to the State of Qatar's Permanent Constitution, as per Decree No. 87 of 2024.

The Committee emphasised the importance of citizens' participation in ensuring the success of the referendum, which will take place from 7am to 7pm.

The Committee specified two methods for voting in the referendum. The first is direct voting by casting a paper ballot or electronically using iPads. Voters are required to attend in person at one of the announced polling stations and present their Qatari ID or Digital Qatar ID.

Another option is remote voting using the“Metrash2” app, available for citizens both within and outside the country.

It will be a yes-no voting system. After the referendum, the committees responsible will begin sorting and counting the votes, with results expected to be announced within 24 hours of the end of the referendum, the General Referendum Committee explained.