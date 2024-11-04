QRCS Attends RCRC Statutory Meetings In Geneva

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A high-level official delegation from Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) participated in the Statutory Meetings of Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC), held from October 22 to 31, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meetings included the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) (October 22-25), the Council of Delegates (October 27-28), and the 34th International of Red Cross and Red Crescent (October 29-31).

Headed by Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, President of QRCS, the delegation comprised Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, Secretary-General, Dr. Aiham Ismail Al Sukhni, Head of International Relations, Fatima Abdul-Hamid Abdeen, International Relations Specialist, and Nasser Mohamed Balooshi, Public Relations Coordinator.

The delegation attended an introductory session for the Council of Delegates and General Assembly, as well as a meeting held by the IFRC Regional Office in the MENA region, in the presence of Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of IFRC.

QRCS's delegation participated in a consultative meeting held by the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO), with participants from the National Societies and permanent missions of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Abdeen attended the Youth Forum 2024, together with representatives of youth networks and senior leaders of IFRC. The event served as a platform to facilitate effective engagement of youth leaders and volunteers, solicit their thoughts and views for the Statutory Meetings, and help shape the policies and decision-making related to their humanitarian activities and impact on their own communities.

On the sidelines of the event, a“Humanitarian Village” exhibition was opened, with sections for various participating organizations, intended to showcase their humanitarian work. Titled“Collaborative Paths to Effective Humanitarian Diplomacy”, QRCS's section highlighted the effective humanitarian diplomacy efforts by the State of Qatar and QRCS, with an active participation from Qatar's National Committee of International Humanitarian Law.

The section's opening ceremony was attended by H E Ambassador Dr. Hind bint Abdul-Rahman Al Muftah, Qatar's Permanent Representative to UN European headquarters in Geneva, as well as representatives of the National Societies and government and international organizations participating in the Statutory Meetings.

QRCS's section at the Humanitarian Village exhibition was visited by many senior officials attending the Statutory Meetings, including H E Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of Qatar in Geneva. During the Council of Delegates 2024 meetings, Al Emadi delivered a speech supporting a resolution on the Call for Respect and Support for Principled Humanitarian Action.